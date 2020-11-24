Market to host Black Friday weekend

By Gabriella Payne

With Christmas fast approaching, Dandenong Market is set to host Black Friday sales all weekend long, so that everyone can take advantage of discounted prices whilst maintaining Covid safe practices.

From this Friday 27 November until Sunday 29 November, Dandenong Market’s Bazaar traders will be joining in the sales, with prices up to 40 percent off at participating stalls.Dandenong Market’s general manager, Jennifer Hibbs, said that whilst many of the traders already offered great sales all year round, this was a special initiative that would see prices drop even lower for this weekend only.

Ms Hibbs said that the Black Friday weekend was “not a clearance sale”, but was aimed at encouraging the community to shop local and support small businesses after the tough Covid lockdown.

“Every time you walk through the Bazaar, you see something new and at a fabulous price. Dandenong Market is a one stop shop under one roof for everything on your Christmas wish list,” Ms Hibbs said.

While many customers may opt to shop online this year, the Black Friday sale is likely to draw a few bargain hunters, with incredible deals on offer.

Ms Hibbs said that they expected to see “savvy shoppers” returning to the market this weekend, as the Black Friday sales would “be more competitive than many of the online offers and certainly better value than the larger retailers.”

The market boasts a wide variety of retail stalls, with everything from “fashion to footwear and decorations to doggy treats” on sale this weekend only.

“Don’t forget too that when you shop local, you’re supporting small businesses that nurture our community,” Ms Hibbs said.

For more information, visit https://dandenongmarket.com.au/black-friday-weekend-at-dandenong-market/