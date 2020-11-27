$20m Powerball mystery winner

-

A mystery person is holding an unclaimed $20 million-winning Powerball ticket which had been sold in Doveton.

The player is the only division-one winner from the lottery draw held on Thursday 26 November.

The unregistered ticket was sold at Doveton News and Lotto in Autumn Place, Doveton.

The store’s owner Prince Narula said: “It’s very exciting.”

“We’ve been telling customers about the win all morning,” Mr Narula said.

“We hope every person who checks their ticket is our winner, but so far no one has discovered the good news.

“We hope they check their ticket soon and realise they are a multi-millionaire.”

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney urged players to check their tickets.

“It’s likely this winner is going about their day as normal, thinking of all the errands and jobs they’ll have to do this weekend before heading to work on Monday, with no idea they could put their feet up and relax indefinitely.

“2020 is a year we’ll never forget but for one Victorian it will be for a completely different reason”

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1280 were 30, 20, 7, 3, 25, 21 and 31. The Powerball number was 2.

The winner is advised to call The Lott on 131 868.