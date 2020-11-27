Santa Claus is Zooming to town

By Gabriella Payne

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… only this year there’s a sprinkling of social distancing in the air and to adhere to the new Covid normal, the Dandenong Market has organised a “very 2020” Christmas surprise for children of all ages.

For the first time ever, Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves will be making their annual festive appearance in a very twenty-first century way – dialling in from the North Pole via Zoom!

One-on-one sessions with Santa and his jolly crew will run between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, and will allow kids to share their Christmas wishes all whilst maintaining Covid-safe practices.

Dandenong Market general manager, Jennifer Hibbs, said that the Christmas cheer and excitement was spreading amongst staff as they anticipated the arrival of this year’s virtual Santa.

“We believe it could be a world first for Santa to be ‘Zoomed’ in to discuss your Christmas wish list and admit to being naughty or nice this year,” Ms Hibbs said.

“When we asked Santa about Zooming with kids in our community, he loved the idea. Meeting the children who visit him at the Market every year is his favourite part of Christmas,” she added.

Children and families will have the opportunity to “strike a pose virtually” with Santa and his friends, and record a Christmas message that “the kids will never forget”.

This new virtual version of Santa’s regular visit will also cater to children with autism and special needs, as the Dandenong Market team make sure that sensitivities are taken into account and no one is left out of the fun.

“A Zoom call provides an even more supportive environment which eliminates bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities for someone on the spectrum,” Ms Hibbs said.

She said that just because a child was on the spectrum, didn’t mean they deserved to miss out on the experience.

“These children will feel safest in their own home and can enjoy one-on-one time with the holiday icon from their own lounge room,” she said.

“We are hoping to make this a unique and memorable experience for the entire family.”

To go into the running to receive a Zoom call from Santa, families need to fill out an entry form via the Dandenong Market’s website and post it in Santa’s express letter box in Market Square.

Winners will be chosen at random until all meet and greet spots are filled, and those who miss out are encouraged to still write to Santa via the special Christmas market post box.

On top of that, children have the opportunity to see Santa as he visits the market next Tuesday 1 December, where he plans to buy carrots for the reindeer and donuts for the elves before Zooming in early with one lucky family at 10:30am that day.

Visit the Dandenong Market website for more information and get in early for your chance to Zoom with Santa and his merry friends.