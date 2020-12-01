Call for community input

By Gabriella Payne

Greater Dandenong Council is calling out for community input after revealing its draft action plan for the crime-riddled Hemmings Street Precinct, in a bid to promote safety, community spirit and eliminate crime in the area.

Local residents are encouraged to review the action plan and have their say, as the council aims to “reflect the community’s needs” and works towards creating a safer neighbourhood environment.

This action plan follows on from the recent State Budget announcement, which will see $400,000 funneled into improving safety in the area through mobile CCTV and improved security measures.

A further $100,000 State grant was awarded to help fight crime in the precinct just weeks ago, with plans for the money to go towards building landscaped parklets in the shopping street and installing public artworks, in an effort to rejuvenate the marred area.

The Hemmings Street Precinct, which spans between Railway Parade and Robinson, Hemmings and Pickett Streets in Dandenong, is a notorious crime hotspot with reports of street prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour rife in the area, leaving residents

fearful.

In the new action plan, the Council said it aims for “the community, Council, State Government, local services, Neighbourhood Watch and Victoria Police to partner together and improve safety”, so that locals feel welcomed and safe in these streets once again.

The action plan is split into five key priorities, all focused around safety and security – with one aiming to connect with the community through arts and cultural engagement events in the coming months.

The council hopes to also increase community participation in groups such as Neighbourhood Watch, encouraging residents to report crime and antisocial behaviour to police.

It is hoped that by implementing this plan, the majority of crime in the area will be prevented.

To share your input, visit the council’s website at www.greaterdandenong.com and click on the ‘Have Your Say’ tab.

After reading the action plan draft you can complete the survey online, or if you’d prefer to share your thoughts with someone over the phone, call 8571 5354. All surveys must be completed by Friday 4 December.

The Council is also holding a number of online consultations for the community to share feedback and suggestions on the draft action plan, with sessions running from 2pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday 3 December.

To attend one of these sessions, visit the council website, search for the ‘Events’ tab, select the date you want to attend and at the start of the session click on the Microsoft Teams meeting link – all are welcome.