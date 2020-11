-

Fireys have taken 45 minutes to bring an oven fire under control at a factory in Buckleys Lane, Noble Park.

Five CFA fire crews from Noble Park, Keysborough Springvale and District 8 HQ were called out about 2.50pm on 30 November, a CFA spokesperson said.

Emergency Victoria issued an advice warning for smoke in Noble Park and Noble Park North at 3.25pm.

The fire was listed as under control at 3.35pm.