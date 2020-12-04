Huge hiring drive needed

By Mitchell Clarke

Two of Dandenong’s most notable manufacturers are in desperate need of staff, as they reinvigorate their businesses and attempt to break the industry’s stigma.

Todd Hartley, of Hilton Manufacturing, and Simon Whiteley, of Corex Plastics, need to fill up to 55 positions between them, in a bid to meet demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hilton Manufacturing, a sheet metal fabricator, which supplies to various sectors including the bus, caravan, defence, health care and truck industries, has already noticed a huge boom.

“We’re looking really busy for the next year and a half to two years,” Mr Hartley explained.

“The caravan industry, in particular, has gone gangbusters because no one thinks they can travel overseas for the next few years.”

It’s a similar story with the rail industry ramping up major projects, meaning Hilton’s workload has also skyrocketed.

Mr Hartley, who has 30 positions needing to be filled immediately, said approximately 15 of the roles could be occupied by unskilled workers looking for employment on the assembly line.

The other 15 positions are targeted towards skilled workers, specifically those with experience in welding and robot welding operating.

But hiring skilled workers is easier said than done, according to Mr Hartley, who said there was simply “not enough” skilled workers in the state.

“I think what you’ll find with industry at the moment is that Victoria really lacks the numbers in skilled work force,” he said.

“We’ve stopped immigrations because of the pandemic, and a lot of those migrants were skilled workers.”

It’s the same story at Corex Plastics, who as a leading plastic manufacturer supplies industry with packaging and industrial products.

Corex managing director Simon Whiteley said he believed the staff shortages could be linked to people feeling unmotivated to return to work.

Mr Whiteley has about 20 to 25 roles that need to be filled immediately. Those job opportunities vary, with positions ranging between customer service and digital media to machine and forklift operators.

“In the wake of Covid we have been investing in new plant and machinery that is demanding re-skilling and new staff to allow us to meet the re-surging growth in the years ahead,” he explained.

“We’re very much a bespoke. We listen to our customers and their needs. We don’t just sell the product and that’s the end of it, we want to see it through.”

Located in the central employment hub of Dandenong, both men are targeting residents across the south eastern suburbs, who could be looking for an alternative to the draining CBD commute.

“I think people associate manufacturing with making cars, which many people think is dead here, so it’s about overcoming that stigma,” Mr Whiteley explained.

“The reality is, there’s a vibrant manufacturing community in Dandenong and we provide that opportunity to do something and make a difference while doing it.”

For more information, contact belindas@hiltonmfg.com.au or recruitment@corex.net.au.