Man critical after stabbing

A man was critically injured after being stabbed in the stomach in Hurlstone Court, Dandenong North.

Police were called to the scene about 6pm on Wednesday 2 December, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

The man in his 20s was treated by paramedics and taken to The Alfred hospital.

As of 4 December, he was in a critical, stable condition.

The Star Journal has been told that the man was stabbed with a screwdriver-like weapon during a fight in the street.

A female and two males were reportedly seen fleeing in a blue Suburu sedan.