‘Mamas’ grateful to meet again

By Danielle Kutchel

There were jubilant scenes at a ADRA Community Centre in Springvale as Afri-Aus Care held its first women’s group meeting in eight months.

On Thursday 26 November, African ‘mamas’, as they are known, attended an in-person meeting for the first time since the beginning of the Covid lockdowns back in March.

The meetings provide the women with community support as well as teaching them valuable skills such as literacy and cooking, and assisting them to find employment.

Selba Luka, founder of Afri-Aus Care, said finding work or creating jobs for the women would be a priority for her organisation.

She added that the mamas “want to help” and “better their kids and the community”.

Many of those who attended are single mothers whose husbands have left them after moving to Australia.

Over lockdown, some of the women struggled and were the recipients of food hampers from Afri-Aus Care.

Attendees spoke of their gratitude at being able to meet again, and of how vital that food support had been in helping their families get through for so many months.