Parkfield in fine touch

By Nick Creely

DDCA TURF 2 AND TURF 3

REVIEW – ROUND 3

Turf 2

Parkfield snared its first win of the Turf 2 season, defying the looming wet-weather to bank a crucial win against Lyndale on Saturday away from home.

The visitors bowled absolutely superbly after Lyndale won the toss and elected to bat, with Dishan Malalasekera (4/29) showcasing his class, combining with Nicholas Jeffery (3/14) to roll the home side for just 96 in 30 overs.

Despite the loss of an early wicket, the visitors took complete control, with Matt Goodier (38) and skipper Stephen Cannon (30 not out) guiding the side home with eight wickets still left in the shed.

Seamer Zubair Faruk (2/29) battled hard with the ball for the home side.

Narre North, meanwhile, sprung a surprise by knocking over Dandenong West away from home.

After being sent in, Narre managed to claw its way to 4/145 from its 45 overs, with opener Joseph Connell (38) in particular working hard to set up the innings, while Danial Kamil (36 not out) provided some vital runs towards the end.

Shaun Weir (3/23) was the clear pick of the bowlers for the Westers, controlling things through the middle.

Despite the score seemingly looking to be under part for a dangerous side like the Westers, the visitors put together a stirring performance, rolling the home side for 110.

It was Fazmin Mohamed (5/32) that was particularly destructive with ball in hand, while Abid Ali (3/21) made the ball talk with the new ball.

Beaconsfield kept up its strong form from last round with another comprehensive display, this time against Parkmore Pirates at Wachter Reserve.

The Pirates largely struggled with the bat, with seamer Jake Cutting (4/20) bowling a treat to help roll the home side for just 121.

Backing up his dominant century from last round, stylish leftie Michael Vandort crunched 39, and was well supported by Brendan Johnson (27) and Brad Miles (22 not out) as the Tigers ran away with a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Down at Casey Fields, Cranbourne and Narre Warren were unable to come away with a result, with the points shared in what was looming as a blockbuster match.

The Magpies managed to complete their innings, with opener Zach Allen (44) once again electric at the top, while a handy cameo from Luke Clarke (36 not out) saw the visitors reach 8/161 from its 45 overs.

Pete Sweeney (3/18 from 12 overs) was once again outstanding with the ball, while Jordan Margenberg (4/22) got the rewards for an equally impressive spell of bowling for the Eagles.

But just one over into the Eagles innings, the rain intervened, forcing the points to be split three each.

TURF 3

Despite each game getting a strong start, and in all cases almost a complete result, all the matches were draws in Turf 3 on Saturday after feeling the full brunt of Melbourne’s late afternoon storm.

Springvale and Fountain Gate was a match in particular that went right down to the wire before being abandoned.After being sent in by the Gators, Springvale racked up 172 with the bat, with Nuwan Mendis (46) and Hasindu Waduge (41) in the runs, but strong bowling efforts from Dale Jose (3/28) and Mandeep Premier (3/35) kept the score well within reach.

Yet another strong display from opener Jahanzeb Mirranay (56) saw the Gators get themselves into a strong position, but the home side fought back well, to leave the visitors 6/143.

With 30 to win in six overs and with four wickets in the sheds, the weather had the final say in a match that would have almost certainly gone down to the final over.

Coomoora, meanwhile, was in a strong position against Silverton at home before the match was abandoned.

The Bakers batted strongly, largely through the efforts of gun batsman Selva Tharaka, who belted 82 to guide the visitors to an imposing total of 7/192.

But the Roos were in prime position to hop ahead and claim the points, reaching 0/93 off 18.3 with Abhinav Bhatia showcasing his class with a quick fire 66 not out before the game was called.

Lynbrook were also favoured to win its clash against Keysborough at Rowley Allan, with the Lakers just three wickets away from the win before the weather.

The Lakers did well to reach 167 from its 40 overs, with Amit Sirohi (58) striking a half-century through the middle.

And before 27.1 overs were bowled, the Lakers made serious in-roads, with the Knights finishing on 7/101.

And Doveton and Berwick Springs was well poised for a grandstand finish at Robinson Reserve before the draw was called.

The Titans put in a fluent batting performance, racking up 7/201 with half-centuries to skipper Archit Vora (57) and Stephen Brooks (52), while with the ball the home side were well served by skipper Ryan Hendy (2/22) and Nathan Wilson (3/45).

Going at a strong clip thanks to a classy 52 at the top from Scott Brandon as well as 22 to Dean Kent, the home side reached 5/111 from 20 overs, losing some wickets along the way but staying within run-rate for a late pounce.

Josh Amsterdam bowled strongly once again for the visitors, snaring 2/34 from his eight overs.