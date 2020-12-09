Australian Waste Recyclers caught out by EPA

By Gabriella Payne

Dandenong-based Australian Waste Recyclers Pty Ltd (AWR) have been fined, put on notice and will be regularly inspected by EPA Victoria after failing to satisfy a number of criteria in relation to managing risks posed by large piles of combustible waste that were found on site.

AWR were fined $8,261 and will be carefully monitored by the EPA after they were “unable to produce a fire risk assessment or emergency action plan that adequately addressed and controlled the risks” that were apparent on location.

When EPA officers inspected the AWR facility on Berends Drive, Dandenong South in July this year, they discovered a huge pile of mixed, unsorted waste from domestic, construction and demolition sites – spanning 25 metres long, 18 metres wide and two metres high.

The pile was made up of assorted materials including timber, plastics, green waste, metal, soil, plasterboard, polystyrene and bricks according to the EPA.

When officers asked to see the fire risk assessment and emergency action plan (EMP) at the inspection, the AWR site representative told them that they did not have one.

Two remedial notices issued by the EPA prompted the business to produce both plans, however the quality was not up to scratch and did not meet all necessary requirements that would safely control risks in case of an emergency.

Southern metropolitan regional manager of the EPA Jessica Bandiera said that AWR had been given the chance to compose adequate safety plans, but had failed to do so.

“It was only after further instruction that the EMP was brought up to standard and the fire risk management plan was still deficient despite the advice we gave,” Ms Bandiera said.

“Given that failure, despite the opportunity provided to properly address the risk, EPA has now fined AWR $8,261 and will remain heavily involved with a frequent presence to ensure they not only improve their management practices but also their handling of the combustible recyclable wastes they are processing.”

Ms Bandiera said that the EPA hoped to see AWR and other local businesses enforce proper safety measures as the state works towards a greener, more environmentally friendly future.

“Victoria has seen enough harm done to its environment by poor attitudes of some in the recycling industry and EPA and its new Waste Crime Prevention Directorate will take action wherever it can to improve it,” she said.

Ms Bandiera added that it was not only down to the EPA to protect the environment, but also local citizens.

“The public are the best eyes and ears against pollution. If you see or suspect pollution or waste management issues, call the EPA on 1300 EPA VIC.”