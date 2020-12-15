Dandenong magistrate promoted

-

Former Dandenong magistrate Jack Vandersteen has been promoted as the next president of the Victorian Children’s Court and a judge of the County Court.

Mr Vandersteen had been presiding as the regional co-ordinating magistrate for the Dandenong region.

During his tenure, he introduced fast-tracking of family violence matters and significantly reduced delays and pending cases at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court and Childrens’ Court.

The outcomes were found to reduce reoffending by offenders and improved timely access to justice.

Mr Vandersteen’s 25-year legal career included a decade as a solicitor and manager at the Office of Public Prosecutions, as well as a Victoria Legal Aid duty solicitor at the Family, County and Supreme courts.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said Mr Vandersteen “contributed greatly to helping young and vulnerable Victorians access the support they deserve”.

“With a career characterised by a strong sense of justice and commitment to public service, Mr Vandersteen will be an asset to the Children’s and County courts.”

His appointment will start on 1 January, following the retirement of current Childrens’ Court President Amanda Chambers.