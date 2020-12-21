Dandenong’s game-changing revitalisation

The next stage of the Revitalising Central Dandenong project is set to transform the city into a vibrant retail, commercial and residential hub, creating thousands of local jobs in the process.

The development agreement has now been signed for this next stage, with Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan announcing on Monday 21 December that Melbourne developer Capital Alliance will provide $600 million to develop a two-hectare site in central Dandenong, near the Dandenong transport hub – creating more than 2600 jobs during construction and close to 5000 ongoing positions when the development is complete.

Capital Alliance’s proposal will deliver amenities for the whole community – with at least 500 new dwellings, community spaces, offices, a hotel and conference centre, an urban brewery entertainment district, education facility, retail, medical, a cinema and a contemporary Indian retail and dining precinct.

The site currently houses Dandenong’s existing Little India, Melbourne’s oldest hub of Indian culture and commerce.

To minimise disruptions to the existing traders and maintain the site’s strong cultural identity, the development’s first stage will deliver a new Little India precinct.

Community and industry consultation will start on the project’s masterplan next year, with construction on the first stage of the development expected to kick off in 2023 – delivering a supermarket, food market hall and residential development alongside Little India.

Greater Dandenong City Council Mayor, Angela Long, welcomed the news.

“We look forward to the community and stakeholder engagement process for the proposed masterplan in 2021, and the commencement of construction anticipated for 2023 which will be inclusive of the retention of the Little India cultural precinct,” she said.

“This news complements the recent announcement by the Melbourne City Football Club that our region will be their new home, adding further support to the proposed Dandenong Sports and Events Centre proposal.

“These projects will provide a significant post-pandemic stimulus to enhanced business activity and job creation in Greater Dandenong and Greater South East Melbourne.”

The State Government first announced the Revitalising Central Dandenong project in 2006, with $290 million in funding to restore the economic prominence of the region.

The project has already attracted almost $700 million in private investment and created local jobs in central Dandenong at the Australian Taxation Office, State Government Services Hub, Quest Apartments and a new Council Civic Centre.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the project would turn the vision for Dandenong into reality while delivering the jobs, housing, entertainment and retail spaces that the community needs.

Capital Alliance founder and chief executive Mohan Du said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Development Victoria to deliver this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rejuvenate central Dandenong into the future, cementing its status as the capital of the south east of Melbourne.”