Feeding the ‘knead’ this Christmas

By Gabriella Payne

As the holiday season approaches, families and friends around the state are looking forward to festive Christmas feasts, full of food and fun – but after a difficult year, that’s not the case for everyone.

With many people struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, the stress of providing at Christmas adds yet another weight on their shoulders – but thanks to the generosity of the Endeavour Hills Domino’s store, those in need will not go without as free, hot pizzas are provided to hard-hit locals, ensuring everyone has a merry Christmas.

The Domino’s Endeavour Hills store will open it’s doors between 4pm and 10pm on Christmas Day, Friday 25 December, providing free pizzas as part of their community based program ‘Feed the Knead’.

Tommy Foster, the Domino’s Victoria operations director said that the team at the Domino’s Endeavour Hills store were excited to be able to give back to the community after an unprecedented year.

“It’s no secret that 2020 has been a particularly challenging year, and the holiday season can be a difficult time for many Aussies,” Mr Foster said.

“We are committed to doing what we can to support Endeavour Hills locals in need during this period. Whether it be a family struggling to put food on the table, or someone who finds themselves alone on Christmas Day – we are here to help.”

Mr Foster said that everyone in the community was welcome to come down to the Heatherton Road store, with locals able to choose a free pizza from the value and traditional range, with a limit of one pizza per person in place.

“We know that pizza can’t solve all of the world’s problems, but it can bring a small slice of joy, and in these times of extreme stress and uncertainty, and especially during the holiday season, that’s never been more important,” Mr Foster said.