Calls to get tested after new exposure sites revealed

By Danielle Kutchel

The DHHS is advising visitors to a Keysborough temple to get tested for Covid-19 after revealing a positive case visited the venue on New Year’s Day.

The Department announced on Tuesday 5 January that a case visited the Sikh Temple Keysborough at 198-206 Perry Road, Keysborough, on Friday 1 January from 3pm-5pm.

Anyone who visited the temple at that time must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.

In addition, anyone who has visited the following locations during the date and time indicated must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.

Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic, 100 Power Road, Doveton on Saturday 26 December from 4pm-6pm – case attended Spanish Service

IKEA Springvale – Cafe and Restaurant, 917 Princes Highway, Springvale on Wednesday 30 December from 5.30pm-6.30pm – case dined at cafe.

If you have visited any of the locations below during the date and time indicated you must get tested immediately and quarantine until you receive a negative result.

Metro Trains Pakenham line on Thursday 31 December from 9pm-9.30pm – a case caught the train from Westall Station to Flinders St.

Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic, 100 Power Road, Doveton on Saturday 26 December at 6.30pm – a case attended the English service.

Metro Trains Pakenham line on Friday 1 January from 4.30am-5.00am – a case caught the train from Flinders St to Westall Station.

IKEA Springvale, 917 Princes Highway, Springvale on Wednesday 30 December from 4pm-6.30pm – a case shopped at the store and dined at the cafe

Springvale Shopping Centre, 46-58 Buckingham Avenue, Springvale on Tuesday 29 December from 11am-12.30pm – a case shopped there.

A number of testing sites are in operation around Greater Dandenong, including on Cleeland Street in Dandenong and Springers Leisure Centre in Keysborough. For a full list of locations, visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/where-get-tested-covid-19 or contact your GP.

For a full list of exposure sites around Melbourne and regional areas, visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/case-locations-and-outbreaks