Nissan goes missing

By Gabriella Payne

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as the search continues for a stolen black Nissan which disappeared from a Keysborough home late last year.

The stolen vehicle, a Nissan 180SX was taken from the driveway of a Cottongum Avenue home in Keysborough at approximately 4.30am on Friday 18 December 2020 and has not been seen since.

Police investigators have released an image of the stolen vehicle, which is distinctively modified with large black five spoke wheels fitted, as well as another image of a man they wish to speak to in regards to the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au