Pick your picnic at the Market

Nothing beats the feeling of grass between your toes, a plate in your hand and the sun beaming down on your back.

There are some things that are just uniquely Aussie and, over summer, Dandenong Market is going to share with you some of the best places to find these true-blue experiences to enjoy a fresh, abundant picnic basket around the City of Greater Dandenong.

This summer Dandenong Market is introducing Picnic in the Park – your opportunity to pair the best of Dandenong’s delights.

With most restrictions now eased, it’s the time to perfect the ultimate picnic hamper – platter perfect olives, fresh bread, cured meats, cheeses, nuts, summer fruits. With more than 80 delis, fruit and veggie growers, bakers and butchers, Dandenong Market has everything you need.

Invite your favourite people to Dandenong Market to craft a delicious picnic hamper, pile into your car and meet at one of City of Greater Dandenong’s 45 parks or reserves.

Dandenong Market offers a range of produce that is seasonal, fresh and in abundance. Best of all, many traders can pre-prepare orders, so customers just need to pop their hamper into the car and go!

What’s on the menu? For inspiration this summer, look for Picnic in the Park signs around the Market to create your best ever picnic hamper.

To get the celebrations started, Dandenong Market has put together three picnic hampers for customers to win to share with three friends up to the value of $100. Between the months of January and March, go into the draw to be the envy of your Instagram followers with this delicious handcrafted hamper that will tantalise your tastebuds while you soak up the summer sun.

It’s almost too easy to enter! Simply tag three friends in either one of Dandenong Market’s Picnic in the Park social posts on Facebook or Instagram and follow to see the announcement of our lucky winner.

For more information, a map of Dandenong’s parks and terms and conditions, visit www.dandenongmarket.com.au/news/picnic-in-the-park-this-summer-with-dandenong-market/