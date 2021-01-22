Couple’s contributions recognised

By Danielle Kutchel

A ‘power couple’ of Greater Dandenong has been recognised for their contribution to the area with the unveiling of a special plaque.

The plaque was unveiled by Mayor Angela Long on Thursday 17 December 2020, at the Springvale Community Hub’s Exhibition Hall.

It was placed beneath a tree that was donated by Greater Dandenong Living Treasure Merle Mitchell AM and her late husband Eric, and recognises the lifetime of work the couple has done to benefit the Greater Dandenong community.

Ms Mitchell was born in Dandenong in 1934 and has lived in the area for most of her life.

She is well known as an advocate for social welfare and the rights of the elderly in aged care, especially after giving evidence into the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety in 2019.

After settling in Sandown Park in 1961, Ms Mitchell and her husband became keen campaigners for services in the town. Their work helped establish kindergarten facilities and Sandown Park Primary School.

She was part of the steering committee which set up the Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau, and through this helped establish local facilities like Springvale Neighbourhood House, and other community assistance services.

In 2008, she became involved in the Spirit of Enterprise Project which helped celebrate the history of the Enterprise Migrant Hostel in Springvale.

Ms Mitchell was awarded the Member for the Order of Australia (AM) in 1991.

Mr Mitchell also made important contributions of his own as principal of Westall Primary School in the 1980s and president of the Noble Park English Language School for more than 20 years.

He was also a councillor and mayor of the City of Springvale before it was amalgamated in 1994.

At the unveiling of the plaque, Ms Long paid tribute to Ms Mitchell’s outstanding and ongoing contribution to the wellbeing of citizens of Greater Dandenong.

“Anyone who visits this site will find many reasons to celebrate Merle Mitchell, just as we are today,” she said.

“Thankyou Merle for all you have done, and continue to do for others.”