Hoon motorcyclist nabbed at 180km/h

By Mitchell Clarke

A hoon on bail who allegedly kicked a police car before leading officers on a high speed chase from Dandenong South has been arrested on the other side of the city.

Police were called to Commercial Drive in Dandenong South following reports a large crowd had gathered at an illegal hoon event about 10pm on Wednesday night, 27 January.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist, who was riding a black and green Kawasaki motorbike with no plates, quickly attracted the attention of responding officers when he allegedly kicked their police car several times.

Police say the rider then performed a ‘mono’ before returning to the hoon event.

The police air wing tracked the man from above, as officers on the ground attempted to intercept him on multiple occasions, before he fled onto the Monash Freeway at a dangerously high speed.

He was clocked travelling at 180km/h through roadwork areas, police allege.

The rider exited the Western Freeway and got off his motorbike on Smith Street in Melton before members from the Dog Squad and the Critical Incident Response Team swooped.

The Melton man was arrested and later charged with 26 offences including conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injuring, dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police, commit an indictable offence whilst on bail, criminal damage to a police vehicle and other traffic offences.

He was expected to front the Sunshine Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.