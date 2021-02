From Monday 1 February, Justice of the Peace services will be moving to the Dandenong and Springvale libraries.

Justice of the Peace (JP) services will be available from 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm Monday to Friday at 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

At Dandenong library, JPs will be sitting 10-3pm Mondays to Thursdays as well as 6pm-8pm on Wednesdays.

For more information phone 1800 630 820 or visit www.justice.vic.gov.au.