Police have publicly released an image of a man in relation to an aggravated burglary in Noble Park.

A man allegedly broke into a property in Charnfield Crescent about 4.30pm on 19 January.

He was confronted by a resident and fled the property, according to Victoria Police.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are seeking the photographed man to assist their investigation.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au