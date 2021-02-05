Covid-19: Mens Shed closed till further notice

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough Mens Shed has closed until further notice as a Covid precaution.

Chairman Geoff Wright said the move was in response to the local high-exposure sites visited by a Noble Park quarantine worker who tested Covid-positive on 3 February.

“The guys from the shed are mainly elderly.

“We heard that the virus was around the area and to protect all the guys from catching the virus, we have decided to close the shed.”

The Shed normally meets on Fridays.

“This was a hard decision to close as most guys being single enjoy the company.

“It was disappointing to say sorry we are closed until future notice.”