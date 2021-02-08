Thief preys on elder’s pension

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A “low life” act has robbed a 79-year-old Doveton shopper of his week’s pension and bank cards.

Robert Withey’s black leather wallet fell to the floor as he stowed his purchased items into the basket of his disability walker at the counter of Officeworks in Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South about 1.05pm on Tuesday 2 February.

An unknown man who was behind Mr Withey bent down, slid the wallet under a black folder and walked out the store.

Mr Withey, who’s lived in Doveton for 63 years, says he’s devastated but doesn’t want to dwell.

The wallet contained $400 – Mr Withey’s entire pension for the week – two bank cards, medical-alert documents and drivers’ licence.

“Identity theft is probably the biggest threat. Losing all those cards is a big issue.”

In the past, he has seen dropped wallets and purses and duly returned them.

“Some people aren’t like that. When everything is fairly tight at the moment, some may be looking to not be so honest.”

A neighbour Mrs McMurray said Mr Withey may have been distracted at the time while donating to a Smith Family tin at the counter.

“I think this is the lowest act someone could deal to a senior Aussie, wracked with osteoarthritis, walking with the aid of a trolley.

“Robert is well known in Doveton to be a really caring and helpful neighbour.

“He’s lived in Doveton for 60 of his 80 years and he says he’s never had such a low life steal from him in such a sneaky act.”

After viewing the store’s CCTV footage, Mrs McMurray described the male as dark olive complexion with a bushy moustache, a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants with a large white EVERLAST logo, sandals, and glasses on top of his cap.

“I hope someone recognises this fellow and dobs him in.”

Dandenong police are investigating the case.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au