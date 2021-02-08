Green Blazer is looking Sharp

By Jason Adams and Mick Floyd

The impressive Green Blazer continued the hot start to his career with a dominant win at Sandown Park last Thursday night.

The 2019 National Greyhound Draft graduate was just fair to begin but soon gathered momentum to push up and lead first time past the post. From there he made the race his own and won by 5L in a sharp time of 29.45.

“I was pretty happy. I hoped he would begin better than he did but the way he accelerated afterwards was nice to see,” said trainer Jason Sharp.

Green Blazer, or ‘David’ as he’s casually known, was drafted to Team TAB which consists of many owners and connections enjoying the ride that it has already been.

“They’re a really engaged group and loving the experience so far,” said syndicate manager George Farrugia.

“I’ve had a lot of questions from them asking about a range of things, which is just great as for a lot of them it’s their first time involved in greyhounds.”

‘David’ is the first of Team TAB’s three greyhounds to race and the second will debut today at Townsville.

“Her name is All Focus and trained by Scott Atkinson. Scott has a share in Team Cameron from the ‘18 Draft and has loved every bit of it. Because of the experience he’s starting training himself.

“These stories are what it’s all about.”

Green Blazer doesn’t turn 2-years-old until April with his main aim the $420,000 Launching Pad series starting next month. There are limited entries available for purchase – click here for more information.

Chris Langley also claimed his first Sandown city winner when Sharni’s My Girl won the opening leg of the quaddie.

Jumping cleanly from box 7, Sharni’s My Girl quickly crossed the field to lead all of the way in an impressive 34.21.

“I’m stoked,” said a delighted Langley.

“She’s improving every start and now that she’s getting the start right and running those times over the 595m, it’s really exciting. She’s going really good.”

Langley grew up around greyhounds with his father Dennis being involved in the sport for over 40 years, however it wasn’t until last September that the 34 year old took up training himself.

“I helped dad out a bit but when I lost my job when COVID hit I thought ‘go and have a crack.’

“I’d be nowhere without my old man, teaching me everything I know. We’ve both worked hard so to get a city class bitch like her so it’s really satisfying. That’s why you get out of bed every morning, isn’t it!”

While the Langley family enjoy the fruits of their hard work, their success has caught the attention of several members of the Devon Meadows Football Club which Langley serves as Vice President.

“Yeah, they’re getting involved now so a few of the boys are chirping up a bit. I said, ‘put your hands in your pockets and go buy a good one and I can train it! It’s exciting, getting more people involved in the sport. That’s what you want.”