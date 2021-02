-

Burglars have stolen cigarettes during a ramraid of a supermarket on Police Road, Mulgrave.

Police were called to the supermarket about 2.15am on Wednesday 17 February.

The burglars used a vehicle to smash the store’s window, police say.

No one was in the store at the time.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au