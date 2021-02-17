Speeding drug driver’s getaway goes wrong

By Gabriella Payne

A speeding driver under the influence of drugs put up a fight this morning before being forcibly removed from his vehicle and taken off the roads by police, after the Airwing Unit spotted the vehicle breaking multiple road rules from the sky.

Early in the morning on Wednesday 17 February, officers from the Airwing Unit detected the black BMW allegedly driving at speeds of more than 150k/ph along the Westernport Freeway.

From above, officers in the Airwing Unit also managed to identify that the vehicle in question was driving with false registration plates.

After coming to a stop in Portlink Drive, Dandenong, covert officers from the Frontline Tactical Unit approached the culprit, placing tyre deflation devices under the wheels of the vehicle.

Both the Frontline Tactical Unit and the K9 Unit were present at the scene, and officers from both units asked the male driver to exit his vehicle – but it seems he had other ideas.

Instead of stepping out of the car, the driver allegedly locked his doors and attempted to start the vehicle again.

Officers at the scene then used a gap in the vehicle’s window to spray pepper spray at the man, but allegedly he still refused to get out of the car.

At this point the police smashed the driver’s front window, in order to remove the man from his vehicle.

On inspection, police discovered a “number of drugs” inside the vehicle and the driver, a 34-year-old Ardeer man, admitted to using methylamphetamine before driving.

Police interviewed the male driver for a number of offences and he is set to face court at a later date.

The vehicle the man was caught in was also impounded by police for 30 days.