0.158 truckie’s licence on hold

An Endeavour Hills truckie has been allegedly caught using his phone while drink-driving on the Monash Freeway.

The 48-year-old driver of a medium-rigid truck blew a 0.158 blood-alcohol reading.

He was observed on the phone by State Highway Patrol officers and intercepted on the Burke Road exit ramp at Malvern East about 6.30am on Monday 22 February.

Police immediately suspended the man’s licence for 12 months.

He is expected to be charged on summons with drink-driving and using a phone while driving.

State Highway Patrol Sergeant Matthew Nott said: “Clearly some drivers think using the freeway is a free way to break the road rules.

“We will continue to conduct high-visibility patrols on the state’s freeways, both day and night, to hold these dangerous drivers to account.”