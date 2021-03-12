Doveton pool ‘sunk’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

“Shocked” and “angered” residents say they had little warning that Doveton’s historic public pool has been slated for destruction.

Casey Council administrators are set to vote on Tuesday 16 March on a recommendation to replace the 52-year-old Olympic-sized outdoor pool with “public open space”.

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill said he hoped the administrators “represent the community’s views and don’t accept the council officers’ recommendation”.

“I was shocked to hear that with no community consultation the unelected administrators are planning to kill the Doveton Pool.

“The council must do the right thing and actually engage with the community. They should go out and hear what the community thinks about the pool.

“If they fail to do so then it should be no surprise if the community fights back.”

Even a member of the pool redevelopment committee Keith Pimblett says he was blindsided on the “bombshell” move after hearing nothing for months.

“The pool was always to be there. It’s an integral part of the Doveton community.

“In all our discussions with council officers the whole concept was to keep the pool and build a learning and community centre around it.”

Mr Pimblett said that with the spate of drownings in Victoria, “taking away pools and learn-to-swim in the community is crazy stuff”.

Residents group Doveton & Eumemmerring Township Association (DETA) say they discovered the plan buried within a 679-page Casey Council meeting agenda just five days ahead of the vote.

DETA has called an emergency meeting to work out a response to the bombshell move.

“Doveton and Eumemmerring residents are shocked and angered at the proposal by Casey Council.

“It is expected DETA will formally call on the unelected temporary Casey Council administrators to oppose this recommendation on Tuesday.”

The group stated that the “former democratically elected” councillors adopted a strategy in 2019 to invest $24 million into upgrading Doveton Pool as a high priority.

“DETA look forward to and expect Council to deliver on this much needed and long promised investment in the Doveton & Eumemmerring Community.”

Former Casey councillor Damien Rosario said he and colleague Wayne Smith had previously fought hard for a masterplan for an indoor pool and outdoor pool for all-year use.

“I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised to hear the news.

“When you look at all the different projects programmed in the (Casey Council) budget and now they’re gone.

“It’s just cost-saving to be honest.”

According to a Casey Council report, the Doveton outdoor pool was an “over provision of aquatic facilities and services” which lost $190,000 from July 2019-March 2020.

The report stated that Doveton-Eumemmerring’s 12,347 population was too small to justify a $40 million redevelopment including an indoor pool.

It instead recommended a $4 million option for free water-play equipment in a park and social gathering space.

This would address an undersupply of “district level” parkland in Doveton, including potentially dog off-leash areas, vegetation, barbecues and play space.

“It is expected that there will be considerable community and stakeholder interest in the project, and some may have concerns regarding the proposal to remove the pool.

“It is proposed that Council actively engage with all community members to ensure their voices are heard and seek to develop a draft Master Plan that incorporates elements that will best serve the Doveton community.”

The report also rejected a proposal from Doveton College and Our Place to relocate Doveton Library to the site, with a new 25-metre ‘indoor-outdoor’ pool, fitness centre, kitchen, allied health offices and meeting rooms.

However, there were sufficient council community facilities in Doveton, as well as “accessible” aquatic alternatives such as Dandenong Oasis, Casey ARC and several learn-to-swim programs, the report stated.

An outdoor pool at Noble Park Aquatic Centre was within 7 kilometres away.

The report noted that Doveton’s pools were only open during days of or above 30 degrees Celsius in December-March.

It attracted 3717 casual visitors and 15,190 during swimming carnivals in the 2019-’20 season.

By 2026, a further $1.94 million would be required to maintain the pool, let alone upgrade it, the report stated.

The Doveton Pool in the Park – the only outdoor pool in Casey – is listed as a locally significant heritage site.

It was built in 1968 after a spate of drownings in Eumemmerring Creek. Residents reportedly raised funds and lobbied Shire of Berwick for the pool.

The council raised extra funds for the project with a charge on industrial ratepayers.