Eight arrested over party stabbings

Eight males in the South East have been arrested over six stabbings at a party at a short-stay rental in Melbourne’s CBD.

Gang Crime Squad detectives raided 11 properties in Dandenong, Langwarrin, Pakenham, Berwick, Dandenong North, Cranbourne, Clyde North and Doveton from 6am on Friday 12 March.

A 19-year-old Langwarrin man, an 18-year-old Dandenong North man, a 20-year-old Cranbourne man, an 18-year-old Clyde North man, an 18-year-old Dandenong North man, a 19-year-old Dandenong man, an 18-year-old Doveton man and a 16-year-old Pakenham boy were arrested and interviewed.

Police say serious criminal charges are expected to be laid.

Commander Mick Frewen of Victoria Police Crime Command said the arrests were a “great result”.

“(They) highlight to the community that we will do everything we can to hold those involved in violent incidents of this nature to account.

“We understand there is immense public concern when an incident like this occurs, especially in the CBD area that many people travel to regularly and expect to be safe in.”

The arrests sent a “strong message” that “violent offending of this nature will not be tolerated”.

On Monday 8 March, six people were stabbed at a Spencer Street property.

Police were flagged down by a 19-year-old Dandenong North man who walked to Southern Cross Station about 2.20am.

He had been stabbed several times to the upper body during a fight at the short-term rental, police say.

A 19-year-old Langwarrin man, a 20-year-old Berwick man, two 17-year-olds from Truganina and a 17-year-old from South Melbourne were also stabbed.

Police from the Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit, Melbourne Embona Taskforce, Melbourne Divisional Response Unit, Casey Crime Investigation Unit, Southern Metro Division 3 Frontline Tactical Unit and Southern Metro Regional Crime Team assisted in the raids on 12 March.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au