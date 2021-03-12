Bodybuilder’s big wins

By Danielle Kutchel

Endeavour Hills resident James Lobriza is a living, breathing example of how hard work and dedication pays off.

The 22-year-old has recently picked up a swag of awards for his bodybuilding, after months of sacrifice and commitment to his dream.

On Saturday 27 February, Mr Lobriza took part in the IFBB Juniors Bodybuilding Competition’s Victoria State Qualifiers, where he won the under-23s and under-70s body building divisions.

Just a few days later on Sunday 7 March, at the ICN Rising Star and Rookie of the Year event, he received gold for the Rookie Men’s Bodybuilding U23, Rising Star Men’s Classic Physique and Rookie Men’s Classic Physique, plus a silver in Rookie Men’s Bodybuilding Open.

It’s a remarkable achievement for someone who only began bodybuilding training in March 2020.

Having been going to the gym since he was 17 but not been “100 percent committed”, Mr Lobriza decided to see what he was really capable of, and set himself a target to become a bodybuilder.

Working with coach Kevin Vo, Mr Lobriza said he began adhering to a strict training and diet plan, all of which impacted his lifestyle.

He had originally planned to compete in September, but the competition was cancelled during the pandemic.

“We went back to the drawing board, re-planned and decided to go for the March competition,” he explained.

“A quote that stuck with me from my coach was ‘don’t stress over things you can’t control, just focus on the things you can’, like training, diet and nutrition.”

He’s now been adhering to a regimented diet and training program since March 2020.

That means sticking to clean foods, with a focus on chicken, rice, oats and potatoes.

“I’m a really big eater and a foodie. I enjoy going out with my girlfriend and enjoying Italian food, fast food and barbecues. It’s a pretty big challenge to go this long without those!” he said.

His family and friends have been supportive throughout the journey and are “over the moon” to see him now accomplishing his goals.

“This lifestyle affects them as well because I can’t go out all the time and I can’t do normal family dinners because of my diet – but for them to be able to see what my goal was and get rewarded for it with the gold medal, that was a big achievement for me,” Mr Lobriza said.

While his awards are impressive, Mr Lobriza isn’t done yet and said he will continue to up his game.

“There’s room for improvement, but this sport is more of a journey, there is no final destination. Moving forward, I’m aiming to get better,” he said.