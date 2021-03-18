Police plea for crash footage

-
Police have made a further public appeal for dashcam footage relating to a fatal crash on Monash Freeway in Endeavour Hills.
Casey Highway Patrol officers have been told two cars were involved in a minor crash about 4pm on 10 March.
A short time later, one of the cars collided with a stationary truck.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Cranbourne East man, died at the scene.
No other persons were injured.
Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au