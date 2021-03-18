Police plea for crash footage

Traffic is diverted around the fatal crash scene in Endeavour Hills on 10 March. 231049_06 Picture: GARY SISSONS

Police have made a further public appeal for dashcam footage relating to a fatal crash on Monash Freeway in Endeavour Hills.

Casey Highway Patrol officers have been told two cars were involved in a minor crash about 4pm on 10 March.

A short time later, one of the cars collided with a stationary truck.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Cranbourne East man, died at the scene.

No other persons were injured.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

