Doveton Post Office one of the best

Doveton Post Office has been recognised as one of Australia Post’s Licensee Award recipients for 2020.

Taking fifth place for Victoria, the Doveton Post Office received the award for excellence in customer service and post office operations, as well as its contribution to the local community.

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield said these awards celebrate the hard work Australia Post’s licensed partners commit to communities every day.

“The Doveton Post Office has shown a continued and unwavering focus on its customers and supporting the local community during an incredibly difficult year, so it is only fitting that we recognise and celebrate the team’s dedication, resilience and incredible service,” said Ms Sheffield.

“The critical role our Licensed Post Office network plays has never been more important than it was during 2020. The Post Office is the central hub in more than 4300 communities across Australia, providing access to more than just postal services, but essential banking and identity

services too.

“Not only did our Post Offices remain open during Covid-19, they helped people stay connected with friends and family, and supported local businesses to grow in an accelerated eCommerce environment.”

Rounding out the top five post offices in Victoria are:

1. Speed Post Office

2. Heathcote Post Office

3. Camberwell North Post Office

4. Wheelers Hill Post Office

5. Doveton Post Office

The Doveton Post Office is located at 3 Autumn Place, Doveton and is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturday.