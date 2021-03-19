Man charged with robbery assault

-

A Dandenong North man has been charged over an alleged serious assault and robbery in Noble Park.

Teokotai Tangatapoto, 21, has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross injury, conduct endangering life and robbery.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say two males fought on the corner of Douglas and Frank streets just before midnight on Monday 15 March.

A 32-year-old Dandenong man was allegedly assaulted and rendered unconscious.

He was hospitalised with serious upper body injuries, police say.

The charged man was remanded to appear at a filing hearing.

He was further remanded for a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.