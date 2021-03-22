Hoon’s burnout on film

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A video shot out of the window of a Hallam hoon’s car as he dropped a burnout has become police evidence against him.

Stephen Scordo was driving his mother’s Holden Statesman, which he lined up with a motorcycle and another silver vehicle and set off and lost traction at fast speed on a public road in January.

His passenger leaned out of the window to film the burnout.

Scordo pleaded guilty to his driving offences in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.

He had told police he’d gone to a “s***” car meet that day, so he thought “f*** it, I’ll do a burnout”.

Scordo didn’t see what was wrong with the burnout, though admitting there were other people nearby.

“I know I’m a f***head for doing it,” he told police.

On 17 March, police raided Scordo’s mother’s home, where he lives. They seized two unspent shotgun rounds and two zip-lock bags of meth, empty deal bags and scales.

Scordo was arrested and remanded in custody.

At the time, Scordo was on two community corrections orders with judicial monitoring.

He hadn’t complied with a previous CCO. He had difficulty complying due to his mental health issues, defence lawyer Anna Balmer told the court.

Magistrate Costas Kilias opted to defer sentence for Scordo until his CCOs expire in late June. His offences would in the meantime hang over his head like a “Damoclean sword”.

“I want to see what he does over the next three months.”

Mr Kilias ordered a Corrections Victoria assessment for Scordo, indicating another CCO was “in the mix”.

The magistrate said he’d also later consider Victoria Police’s application for Scordo’s mother’s car to be forfeited to the State.

Scordo also faces a mandatory driving disqualification.

He will appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 13 May for a “progress report”, with sentencing set for 11 June.

He was bailed to a fixed address in Hallam, with a night curfew and a ban on driving, attending “illegal street car racing events” and using illicit drugs.