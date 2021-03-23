Library closes for works

-

Parts of the Springvale Community Hub, in particular some of the library areas, will be temporarily closed for works.

The works are expected to cause significant noise and dust, leading to the closure of most of the downstairs and level 1 sections of the library from Monday 29 March to Wednesday 31 March.

During the shutdown, collecting holds / transfers from other libraries and returning books can still take place.

Access to meeting and community rooms will still be available.

Library programs and study areas will be relocated to community rooms or the exhibition hall.

Newspapers will be available in other lounge areas.

The Council Customer Service desk will still be open.

The hub and library services will retain the same opening hours from 9am to 9pm.