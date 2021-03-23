Six arrested in hoon raids

-

Six people have been arrested and vehicles seized during anti-hoon police raids in Hallam, Endeavour Hills and Templestowe Lower.

During the Operation Achilles raids on 17 and 18 March, police seized a silver Ford Falcon, a black Holden Commodore, a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle, cannabis, ammunition, hunting knives, extendable batons, a taser and imitation guns.

Three arrested men were allegedly involved in an illegal hoon incident in Carrum on 23 January 2021.

Southern Metro Division 3 police believe a group attended the Carrum location and dropped burn outs in front of a crowd of people.

A 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, incitement, cultivate narcotic plants and possess a drug of dependence.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

A 25-year-old Hallam man was charged with conduct endangering a person and possess a drug of dependence.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

A 25-year-old Bayswater man is expected to be charged on summons for conduct endangering serious injury.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Grande of Victoria Police said “doing burn outs or racing around our streets is not harmless fun”.

“It’s dangerous and we know it can result in serious injury or even death.”

He said police would use “every investigative measure available” to identify hoon drivers and “hold them to account”.

“The penalties for hooning are significant and our message to anyone out there is simple – we will find you, arrest you, charge you with serious criminal offences and seize your car.

“We understand that people are frustrated and concerned by this type of activity, the damage it causes and the danger it poses to people who are just going about their lives in our community.”

A 59-year-old Endeavour Hills man was charged with cultivate narcotic plants and possess a drug of dependence.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.

A 21-year-old Berwick woman was charged with cultivate narcotic plants and possess a drug of dependence.

She was released pending summons.

A 30-year-old Templestowe Lower man was charged with obtain advantage by financial deception, unlicensed driving and use fraudulent registration plate.

He was bailed to attend Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.

The statewide Operation Achilles was established due to an increase in hoon driving offences.

For immediate assistance, call triple-0. Report any dangerous driving or hoon activity to your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.