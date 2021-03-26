Seeing five sets of double

-

Killester College students and staff were at first startled to find five sets of twins starting in Year 7 this year.

The first-morning assembly caused great excitement, with a student remarking: “I’ve never been to the same school, let alone the same room with five sets of twins.

“I am excited to meet them all.”

All the twins agreed that starting a new school with their sister by their side had made the transition

easier.

Kate, one of the twins, said: “I can tell her anything if I have any problems.

“I’m so privileged to have such a kind and caring twin sister like her.”

The twins said they were excited to start in the Catholic girls’ school’s sports program, interschool sports events, art, music and food technology program.

Year 7 student development leader Michel Kennedy said the school was “excited to welcome this unique group of young people”.

“Some of the girls have already participated in our House Swimming Carnival and

lunchtime Year 7 activities.

“They will have support from each other as well as making their own new

friendships with students from other primary schools, particularly at our Orientation Camp at Phillip

Island.”

During term 1, the school staged ‘Wellness Wednesday’ to help Year 7s adjust to high school life and get to know each other better.

It included morning and afternoon teas of donuts and ice creams, games, quizzes and a time to hear from Year 8s on their experience of 2020.

Year 7s were also invited to share their experiences so far in term 1.