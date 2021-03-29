Sustainable festival rebrand

-

Are you one of the champions of climate change in Greater Dandenong?

Residents, students, workers and businesses are invited to enter the council’s 2021 Sustainability Awards.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the awards identify “champions in our community” whose achievements can be followed by others.

“It’s a great opportunity to highlight what individuals and groups are doing, and inspire others to take action in their own way.”

Submissions can take the form of a short video, artwork or invention.

They must be themed around climate change and/or sustainability and “what our future will look like as a carbon-neutral city”, Cr Long said.

A people’s choice award will be voted on and announced at the council’s revamped Sustainability Festival in May.

The event has been rebranded as Forever Fest – Sustainable Living Now and the Future.

The other categories will be judged by an external panel after the festival.

Prizes of more than $1200 in vouchers and sustainable products will be on offer.

Greater Dandenong Council declared a climate emergency in January 2020.

It has also launched initiatives to act on climate change as part of its 2020-‘30 Climate Emergency Strategy and Action Plan.

The Forever Fest amabassador in 2021 is Mars One astronaut candidate Dianne McGrath.

Guest speakers include ABC’s War On Waste executive producer Jodi Boyan, celebrity chef Alice Zaslavksy, Sustainabaility Collective founder Charlotte Connell and ClimateForce founder Barney Swan.

Forever Fest runs 22-30 May with activities free and accessible online.

Sustainability Award entries close on Friday 30 April, 5pm.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/sustainability-awards-2021