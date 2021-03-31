Open-air fun at Big Picnic

-

The annual Keysborough’s Big Picnic returns to Wachter Reserve on Sunday 11 April.

Bring your picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy the cuisine on offer at food stalls and trucks such as BBQ skewers, falafels and ice-cream.

Easter egg hunts for kids, circus acts, live music and performances by local dance studios and sports clubs are part of the free action-packed program.

For pet owners and animal lovers, try the pet photobooth, visit the animal farm and wildlife display or join your dog in the Very Doggy Easter Egg hunt.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the picnic was about bringing people together.

“Big Picnic is a great opportunity to make the most of this wonderful open space.

“Whether you want to share a meal with family and friends, or enjoy live entertainment, country-style games and free children’s activities, there is something for everyone.”

In the Make Your Move Zone, sports clubs are hosting free handball-target competitions, climb and slide activities and gym try-out areas.

The council is aiming to eliminate single-use and soft plastic in events. It encourages attendees to bring their own drink bottles, reusable utensils and reusable shopping bags.

“I am happy to see our exciting events up and running again. Please remember to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” Cr Long said.

Keysborough’s Big Picnic is at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Ave, Keysborough on Sunday 11 April, 11am-3.30pm.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/keysie-big-picnic