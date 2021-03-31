Gym set to take shape

-

Works have started on a new gymnasium as part of the stage 1 revamp of Noble Park Aquatic Centre.

The two-storey, 600-square-metre Health and Wellbeing Gymnasium includes personal and group training areas, dedicated female, male and accessible change areas, a social space, offices as well as after-hours access.

At a first-sod-turning on 29 March, Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the gym will have a “positive impact” on participation levels, community health and NPAC’s bottom line.

“From spin classes and weight training to gentle exercise and social community spaces – this facility will have something for everyone.”

Labor state MP Tien Kieu MP, representing Community Sport Minister Ros Spence, said the “landmark local project” would allow more people of all ages and abilities to keep fit and have fun at NPAC.

Ms Spence said the investment supported the local economy and job creation, as well as growing numbers of residents taking part in sport and rec.

“We know that better sport and recreation facilities make it easier for Victorians to lead healthy and active lifestyles.”

The gym’s design has been incorporated to the “look and feel” of the existing NPAC.

The council received a $3.3 million State Government stimulus grant for the $6.7 million project.

Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, indoor and outdoor pools will remain open during the construction period.

However, access to the south-east end of the building will be restricted.

Construction company Melbcon Pty Ltd have been appointed to the project.

The gym is expected to open in early 2022.