Outside-school care boost

Rosewood Primary School is set to introduce an outside-school-hours care service, thanks to a State grant.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced the school’s $224,700 funding over four years.

“This investment will go a long way to making the daily juggle of work, school and kinder just that little bit easier.”

The care service will start from term 3.

The funding helps in establishment costs as well as equipment, resources, administration, facility upgrades and transport.

Education Minister James Merlino said the creation of the services helped parents and carers “get back to work, study, training or re-enter the workforce as part of Victoria’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic”.

“These services will ensure our kids are cared for, before and after school hours.”

Rosewood Primary was among 53 schools in Victoria sharing more than $4.1 million in grants for outside-school-hours care services.

It was the first round of $81.6 million of grants announced in the 2020-’21 state budget.

Three application rounds will be staged between this year and 2023.