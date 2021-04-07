Two stabbed in youth brawl

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two 17-year-old boys have been hospitalised with serious stab wounds following a brawl between two groups in Foster Street, Dandenong.

Transit CIU police detectives say the brawl between two armed groups of youths broke out in a park on Foster Street about 5.30am on 7 April.

The two boys were chased by a group to a nearby bus parked outside Dandenong railway station and assaulted, police say.

They were both taken to hospital.

One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and was expected to undergo surgery that morning.

The second victim received a serious stab wound to his arm.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au