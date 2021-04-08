Two stabbed in brawl, five teens arrested

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Five teenage boys have been arrested after a double stabbing in a Dandenong brawl early on Wednesday 7 April.

Transit CIU police detectives say the brawl between two armed groups of youths broke out in a park in Foster Street about 5.30am.

The two 17-year-old victims were chased by a group of males to a nearby bus parked outside Dandenong railway station where they were allegedly stabbed.

They were both taken to hospital with serious wounds, police say.

The alleged offenders fled in a stolen Mazda sedan which later broke down on Eastlink.

Police arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Tarneit, two 15-year-olds from Wyndham Vale and a 17-year-old from Werribee at the scene.

They were taken into custody for questioning.

One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and was expected to undergo surgery that morning.

The second victim received a serious stab wound to his arm.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au