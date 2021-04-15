Five arrested in drugs raid

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police have arrested five people and seized weapons and drugs in a property raid in Dandenong North.

Springvale Uniform and Divisional Response Unit officers raided the Heatherton Road address about 5.30am on 15 April as part of a drug trafficking investigation, police say.

Police allegedly seized cash, weapons, drugs believed to be ice and heroin, and a stolen car.

A 27-year-old Springvale man was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods and bail offences.

A 33-year-old female was charged with trafficking and possessing methylamphetamine, trafficking heroin, and dealing in property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

They were expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court that day.

A 46-year-old Springvale man, a 27-year-old Dandenong man and a 38-year-old Bentleigh East man were also arrested.

They were expected to be charged on summons with drug offences.

Any information on drug related offences to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.