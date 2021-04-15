Towering act of kindness

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Thanks to an act of good-will, a fire-station’s ladder-staging tower has landed “home” at Olive Road sports centre in Eumemmerring.

Hallam CFA’s 8.5-metre metal structure was returned via Dandenong South company Plunkett Crane Trucks – free of charge – on Monday 12 April.

It had been removed to temporary digs at CFA training grounds in Bangholme during an upgrade of the sports centre’s netball courts.

With the upgrade complete, the tower stands ready for ladder races and other firefighter competitions from October.

Hallam CFA firey Lee Arnold was grateful to Plunkett’s founder Steve Plunkett for donating a half-day of work to the cause.

“It’s the type of bloke he is. He’s a great bloke – the whole family is.”

Mr Plunkett said he’d long known Mr Arnold and the Hallam CFA – and the former Doveton brigade – who had annually serviced his company’s fire extinguishers.

“We’re part of a community so we try to give back.”

Plunkett Crane Trucks’ is known for many generous acts, such as moving a feed hopper to the much-loved Myuna Farm, Doveton for free.

The family company includes Steve’s wife and accountant Dianne Plunkett, daughter and operations manager Nicole and his two sons and drivers Brett and Aaron.