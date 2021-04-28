Appeal for missing man

-

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find a missing Dandenong man.

Ricardo, 49, was last seen at Dandenong Hospital on David Street, Dandenong about 2pm on Monday 26 April.

Police and family hold concerns for Ricardo because of his medical condition.

Ricardo is described as about 170 centimetres with a large build.

He has a bald head with grey and brown side hair, a grey and brown beard and is missing some teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black stained hoodie and black pants.

Ricardo is known to frequent the Dandenong and Croydon areas.

Any information to Dandenong Police Station on 9767 7444.