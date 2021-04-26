Endeavour Hills win a classic

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION 2

ROUND 3

Under the lights of Carrum Downs Reserve, Springvale District continued its undefeated run, edging out Skye.

The Dees held the home side goal-less in the opening term on its way to the 12.11 (83) to 2.6 (18) victory.

Mark Griffiths snagged two in a best-afield performance, while big man James Holland-Burch was among the best for the Bombers.

In one of the great Anzac Day football guernseys, Keysborough had a fantastic win over East Brighton.

The Burra were ahead at every change, ultimately coming away 8.9 (57) to 4.14 (38) winners.

Matt Carnelley booted another four to go with his bag of seven last week.

Hampton Park, meanwhile, suffered its first loss in three weeks at the hands of Chelsea Heights.

The Redbacks went down to the Demons 14.10 (94) to 8.13 (61) in a slippery encounter.

Just the two points separated the two sides at the main break, but an eight goal to two second half ultimately saw the home side collect the four points.

DIVISION 3

ROUND 4

Endeavour Hills have launched into the top four after a classic victory over Clayton.

The Falcons edged out the Magpies, 9.8 (62) to 9.4 (58).

Jarrod Marolla continued his fine form, booting four goals; the forward has eight goals in just three matches.

Narre South Saints, meanwhile, were on the wrong side of the tight scoreline in a corresponding match.

The Saints reeled in the three goal half-time deficit to get within a kick, but not over the line, going down 10.7 (67) to 11.5 (71).

It was a one man show for the Saints in the front half, with Danny Brewster slotting seven in yet another best afield performance.

The difficult start to the 2021 season for the Doveton Eagles has continued, as it suffered another hefty defeat at the hands of Black Rock.

The Eagles conceded a nine goal to one opening term, before another ten goals to one in the second.

Michael Donehue cashed in for Black Rock, booting a whopping nine goals in just his second game for the year.

DIVISION 4

ROUND 3

Lyndhurst suffered its first defeat of season 2021, going down to the now second placed Carrum Patterson Lakes.

The Lightening’s straight kicking kept them in it for the best part of three quarters, but the Lions ultimately edged away.

Lyndhurst had kicked six straight to three quarter time, but its lack of opportunities in front of goal led to the 8.3 (51) to 9.9 (63) defeat.

The Lightening (third) can push away from the fourth placed Frankston Dolphins if it’s to secure a win next week.

Hallam, meanwhile, was out of the match from the outset in its clash against Frankston Dolphins.

The Dolphins put on four goals to one in the first and then held the Hawks to just two minor scores after half time, coming away 9.11 (65) to 2.5 (17) winners.

Cameron Parker was judged best afield for the Hawks, while Harrison Morgan was among the best for the Dolphins.

A strong finish for Dandenong wasn’t enough to see the Redlegs gain their first win of the season.

In its clash against Lyndale, the Redlegs stormed home with five goals to one in the final term, but it wasn’t enough to reel in the deficit, going down, 12.10 (82) to 14.14 (98).

Brock Jenkins was terrific for the red and blue, booting four in a dominant display.

For Lyndhurst, Trevor Kumetaitis slotted six.

EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

ROUND 2

Noble Park wasn’t able to make it a two and zero start to the season, going down to premiership favourites Vermont.

The Bulls gave the visitors an early buffer, kicking just one goal to Vermont’s three in the opening term.

Once the rain hit, the deficit was too great to reel in for the Bulls, ultimately going down 5.7 (37) to 7.13 (55).

Unsurprisingly, Kyle Martin was named in the best for the Bulls, while Ryan Morrison was also impressive.