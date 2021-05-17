Saving lives over a cuppa

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A naval veteran and ex-RSL president has taken the tragic issue of veterans suicide into his own hands.

Naval Association of Australia state president Gordon Murray OAM is inviting naval veterans to join in a drop-in coffee and a “yack” at Noble Park RSL each Friday morning.

There’s a “special bond” between naval vets, but no regular social gathering for naval vets.

And the recently announced federal Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide showed why it might be important.

“I couldn’t stand by and do nothing,” the ex-Noble Park RSL president of 16 years said.

“I want to see if I can get younger people together.

“A lot of them get their information online but the direct contact is better.”

Mr Murray also hopes to point veterans to Noble Park RSL’s support services team, who can help with pension applications.

A similar meet-up of Vietnam veterans at Noble Park RSL had been a success-story, Mr Murray said.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve helped support each other. They come from all over the place.

“It’s the best thing that you can ever do.

“If I can help one or two people and if they’ve got problems, at least I’ve done something.”

Mr Murray lost his sight as a result of six years’ service up until 1971. In 1995, he retired from work and was certified blind.

Along with his wife of 56 years, Mr Murray says the RSL has always had his back.

“The RSL has done that much for me. They helped get pensions for me, got me through the TPI (Totally and Permanently Incapacitated veterans criteria).

“They’re a great bunch of blokes.”

He was an able seaman weapons mechanic on minesweepers and frigates in the Indonesia Confrontation and Vietnam War.

He’s known comrades from his era suffer PTSD and take their own lives. But the recent reports of suicides in the ranks hit him hard.

“It really gets to me when young people … they don’t tell you, they don’t say there’s anything wrong with them.

“This is a chance to get them together and talk. It will be there for them if they want.”

The first meet-up is at Noble Park RSL, Memorial Drive, Noble Park on Friday 4 June, 10.30am. Details: Gordon Murray: 0427 866 386.