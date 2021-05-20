Hunt for hoon spectators

-

Two men have been charged after a police vehicle was allegedly attacked and damaged at a hoon gathering in Lynbrook.

Police are also seeking public help to identify several people at the “high-risk driving event” at Business Park and Commercial drives about 11pm on Tuesday 11 May.

Cardinia Highway Patrol officers say they observed a 2002 Holden Commodore dropping burnouts next to a group of spectators.

Police tried to intercept the Holden, which allegedly sped off at speed.

Several spectators approached and stood in front of the police car, intentionally blocking its path, police say.

They kicked the police car and ran from the scene.

The officers also observed a motorcyclist travelling on the wrong side of South Gippsland Highway.

The rider tried to perform burnouts in front of oncoming traffic. They refused to stop for police, taking off at speed on the highway.

The Holden was later located by police officers, with the assistance of Police Air Wing. Two men were arrested.

A 22-year-old Drouin man was charged with 10 offences including reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drive vehicle causing loss of traction, fail to stop on police direction and drive at a speed dangerous.

His vehicle was seized.

Police say they will apply at court for the vehicle’s forfeiture.

The man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.

A 23-year-old Doveton man was released pending further enquiries.

Police released images of several men and a woman who allegedly obstructed police at the hoon gathering, as well the motorcycle rider.

One of the men wore a black zip-up jacket with KSCY on the left sleeve and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a white motif.

The motorcyclist is believed to be riding an orange and white Honda motorbike and was wearing a black jumper with a white motif on the back, light-coloured pants, black shoes and a white-and-black helmet.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au