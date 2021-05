-

Two motorcyclists have been allegedly clocked at 208km/h in a 60km/h zone in Dandenong.

The pair were detected by State Highway Patrol police on Heatherton Road about 1am on Thursday 13 May.

Police Air Wing tracked one of the motorcycles to a dead-end street in Clyde North.

A 33-year-old Pakenham man was arrested at the scene.

He is expected to appear on summons at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.