Masks back following fifth new case

Following the fifth new community case of Covid-19 identified in Victoria, the State Government has tightened Covid-19 restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne.

From 6pm tonight face masks must be worn indoors, private gatherings at home will be limited to five people per day and public gatherings will be limited to 30 people.

Schools and workplaces remain open, and Victorians who live in Greater Melbourne can continue to travel to regional Victoria.

However, those restrictions will still apply — so if you’re heading to a regional household from Melbourne, you must continue to abide by the metro rules.

For example, if you visit someone outside of metropolitan Melbourne, they must not have more than five visitors to their home in that day. If you attend a public gathering outside of Greater Melbourne, it must not be bigger than 30 people.

Victorians visiting regional Victoria from Melbourne will also need to wear a face mask when indoors even when outside of metropolitan Melbourne, unless an exemption applies.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the restrictions would keep Victorians safe.

“These additional measures are about keeping Victorians safe while our coronavirus detectives work to track down any additional cases and stamp out the spread of this deadly virus,“ he said.

“If you’re eligible to get vaccinated, don’t wait. Make an appointment or walk up to a vaccination site today. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your family.”

All eligible Victorians are also urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments are available at sites across the state and at participating GP clinics, walk ins are also accepted at many sites. Check your eligibility and your nearest site now.

For more information about current COVIDSafe settings, Victoria’s travel permit system and the vaccine program, please visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au.